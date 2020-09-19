Montgomery County Public Schools named School Division of Innovation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Virginia Department of Education is recognizing Montgomery County Public Schools for its innovative practices.

MCPS is the only division in the state to offer an associate degree in computer science, it offers a unique teacher licensing program and has invested in all middle schools to offer robotics.

The superintendent says everyone in education needs to be innovative today, but they’ve set the groundwork even before the pandemic.

“Before this even happened our teachers, our principals, our leaders have been doing great things to think outside the box and to move forward to give an education that is a 21st century education," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear.

The district is the first in Virginia to be named School Division of Innovation along with 14 others.

