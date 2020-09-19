Advertisement

Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to UVA’s budget for this year

School officials said they expect financial losses in services such as housing, dining and in athletics.
(WDBJ)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget. The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the figure amounts to a 2.3% reduction in the budget that officials proposed in June.

The $3.76 billion budget was approved Sept. 11 by the Board of Visitors. Cuts in the spending plan affect faculty and staff salaries as well as services such as travel.

School officials said they expect financial losses in services such as housing, dining and in athletics.

The number of students living in dorms decreased by 34%.

