Roanoke City Council considers plan to fill vacancy

Members of Roanoke City Council met Friday behind closed doors to consider how they will fill a vacancy.
(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We should know more on Monday about Roanoke City Council’s plan to choose a replacement for Djuna Osborne.

Osborne announced her resignation from city council earlier this week.

Her term runs for two more years.

Members of city council met behind closed doors on Friday to discuss how they will fill the vacancy.

We’re told they’ll provide more information during the regular council meeting Monday afternoon.

