VDH reports 41 new COVID deaths in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 139,655 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, September 19, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 138,702 reported Friday, a 953-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,242 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

1,866,666 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.2 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.6 percent reported Friday.

6,689 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Thursday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,990 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,949 reported Friday. The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data this week and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

960 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 945 reported Friday. 16,848 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

