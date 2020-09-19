Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers pay tribute to Ginsburg

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Sep. 18, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers of all stripes payed tribute to Ruth Bader Gisburg Friday. The longtime Supreme Court Justice passed away due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Our nation has lost a giant,” tweeted out Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner. “History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality.”

Several Virginia Republicans, including Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline weighed in as well. Griffith wrote he was “sorry to learn of the death of Justice Ginsburg,” adding she had “a long and notable career.”

Gov Ralph Northam honored the Justice’s long history of fighting for women’s rights. On twitter, Northam wrote Ginsburg was “a brilliant legal mind and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice.”

In a statement, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine echoed that statement, saying “Justice Ginsburg’s legacy lies in a legal system far fairer than the one she found.”

But Kaine, who will have a chance to vote on Ginsburg’s replacement, also vowed that he’ll “do everything he can to ensure that this Supreme Court seat is not filled” until after the November election.

