Virginia officials look back on legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Leaders throughout the Commonwealth had no shortage of praise for the impact of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she died Friday at the age of 87.
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Governor Ralph Northam issued an order for all Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff as a tribute to her career.

“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a giant on the court, a brilliant legal mind, and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice and gender equity. Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer—that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets. Her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Court and in this country. May her legacy in the pursuit of justice live on, and may her memory be a blessing.”

United States Senator Mark Warner (D-VA):

“Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace”

United States Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) of Virginia’s 9th District:

“I am sorry to learn of the death of Justice Ginsburg. Her service as only the second woman on the Supreme Court was the capstone of a long and notable legal career.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

