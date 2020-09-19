Advertisement

VT, UVA prepare for openers next week

When positive cases and quarantine engulfed the Hokies roster last week, it would have been easy to assign blame in Blacksburg. But Justin Fuente thinks his team’s predicament was just a result of the current campus environment.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ7)-- This crazy year of 2020 has already had plenty of twists and turns for the Hokies and Hoos who were supposed to play Saturday in Blacksburg. Instead, the Hokies will try to play their third scheduled opener of the season next week against NC State while the Cavaliers are scheduled to play Duke, their fourth scheduled season opening opponent.

It’s all part of the new COVID reality that every coach in the country is dealing with.

“It’s on our minds and weighs on us, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente.

When positive cases and quarantine engulfed the Hokies roster last week, it would have been easy to assign blame in Blacksburg. But Justin Fuente thinks his team’s predicament was just a result of the current campus environment. The Hokies returned to practice Wednesday and hopefully, the issue will be remedied in time for them to actually play the Pack next Saturday.

“They’re all here because they want to do this. Practicing is not fun and that’s all they’ve done. They desperately do want to play. It’s an unprecedented, difficult situation that we are all dealing with.”

Manging the mental aspect of a COVID world has been a significant challenge for all college coaches, including Fuente and Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall. Both have added plenty to their already full plates.

“The mental health of our student-athletes has risen right to the forefront of the things that I am managing on a daily basis. And just the uncertainty, and what it might mean and the daily variances. That, in and of itself, is probably something that hasn’t been written about or considered enough but right now, that’s at the top of my list in terms of managing my team,” said University of Virginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The Cavaliers game with Duke was moved from November to next weekend, following the Tech postponement. Moves like that could be a regular occurrence this season, but it makes things difficult for all involved parties.

Duke University Head Coach David Cutcliffe adds, “It puts us with another opener where we have no film of an upcoming opponent who have played a game. So we’ll have three opening games in a row, which is unique to say the least. And you know I’ve got great respect for Coach Mendenhall and the Virginia program and we may know a little bit more about them, but it’s still uniquely different. but hey it’s 2020, so we just keep moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

News

Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

News

Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

News

FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

Latest News

VOD Recording

Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Safety

Danville Police Department speaks on importance of using ‘safe zones’ when buying or selling items on the internet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Danville police want residents to stay safe when buying and selling items over the internet.

Safety

’It has been pretty dramatic,’ Carilion trauma surgeon speaks on case volume from violent incidents in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Emergency Department at Carilion has felt the impact of the increase in violence Roanoke has seen this summer.

News

VDH reports 41 new COVID deaths in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
There are 2,990 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.

Forecast

Saturday, September 19, Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 19, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast