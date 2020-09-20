Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg’s final summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seeing family. She was exercising. She was listening to opera. She was doing the work of the Supreme Court. She even officiated at a wedding.

That’s how the Supreme Court justice spent the summer before her death Friday at 87.

Those who had been in touch with Ginsburg or her staff recently said she seemed to be coping with treatment for cancer and also making plans for events months away. So the announcement of her death came as something of a surprise, even to some close friends.

Ginsburg biographer Mary Hartnett saw her in mid-August and said despite a cancer recurrence Ginsburg was “plowing ahead.”