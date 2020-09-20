Liberty Upsets Western Kentucky In Season Opener

Bowling Green, KY. (WDBJ) -Auburn transfer Malik Willis made his Liberty debut, rushing for three touchdowns helping the Flames beat WKU, 30-24. Willis ran for 168 yards and threw for 133 more, helping LU get the impressive road win in the opener. Now Coach Hugh Freeze and company return home for three straight games, starting with Florida International next Saturday.

