Liberty Upsets Western Kentucky In Season Opener

(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bowling Green, KY. (WDBJ) -Auburn transfer Malik Willis made his Liberty debut, rushing for three touchdowns helping the Flames beat WKU, 30-24. Willis ran for 168 yards and threw for 133 more, helping LU get the impressive road win in the opener. Now Coach Hugh Freeze and company return home for three straight games, starting with Florida International next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

