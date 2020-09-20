Advertisement

Man shot, suspect in custody after Saturday night Wythe Co. shooting

The suspect was at the scene and was subsequently arrested
By Eddie Callahan
Sep. 20, 2020
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home on Vineland Drive in the Barren Springs Community of Wythe County.

The suspect was at the scene and subsequently arrested.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, this case is still being looked into and being treated as a homicide from domestic violence.

