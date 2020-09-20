Man shot, suspect in custody after Saturday night Wythe Co. shooting

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home on Vineland Drive in the Barren Springs Community of Wythe County.

The suspect was at the scene and subsequently arrested.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, this case is still being looked into and being treated as a homicide from domestic violence.

