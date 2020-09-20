Advertisement

NY AG moves to expedite release of police body cam footage

James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.”
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, FIle)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is promising to expedite the release of body camera footage in cases of alleged police misconduct that her office investigates. James spoke Sunday in Rochester, which has been in turmoil since the footage of Daniel Prude’s fatal encounter with police was released more than five months after his death.

James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.”

It’s unclear how many cases will be affected by the policy, since the attorney general’s office does not review all footage of police interactions with the public.

Latest News

News

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Bahr
About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era

News

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg’s final summer

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gresko
Ginsburg biographer Mary Hartnett saw her in mid-August and said despite a cancer recurrence Ginsburg was “plowing ahead.”

VOD Recording

Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford

News

Man shot, suspect in custody after Saturday night Wythe Co. shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The suspect was at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Latest News

News

Virginia tops 3,000 COVID deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 140,511 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Safety

Roanoke inn damaged after driver plows into building

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.

Forecast

Sunday, September 20 FastCast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 20, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

News

The Bigger Picture March And Rally Radford

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Bigger Picture March And Rally Radford 9.19.20

Community

Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March” amid community concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March”.