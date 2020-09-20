Advertisement

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era
By Lindsey Bahr
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The biggest movies continue to limp along.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Warner Bros.' “Tenet” earned $4.7 million in its third weekend, Disney’s “The New Mutants” added $1.6 million in its fourth weekend and Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” picked up an additional $800,000 in its second frame.

And newcomers aren’t faring much better.

Internationally, “Mulan” plunged 72% in its second weekend in China, where audiences have largely rejected Disney’s live-action remake.

