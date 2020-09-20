Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March” amid community concerns

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of Radford University students, faculty and staff marched on campus amid concerns of COVID-19 Saturday.

One foot, and one voice after the other. Devante Mosley led Radford University’s campus community at the ‘The Bigger Picture March’.

“Black and brown people are going to stand up and have to stand up for what’s right and we have to provoke change in our community, and it starts with us,” said Mosley a Radford University student organizer.

The demonstration was peaceful and socially distant. Students were joined by faculty and staff, some lining up wearing yellow.

“Us being here is a demonstration of our support for their group,” said Catherine Van Moy.

“I hope students get to feel a sense of solidarity that they get to feel heard that they feel that their message gets out,” said Jake Fox Professor of Anthropology at Radford University.

Attendees began at Muse Lawn and marched across campus where keynote speakers shared their views on social issues.

“We understand that Richmond, LA and New York can come together and protest, but can Radford do it? And that was the thing and to everyone on the team. Can we do it? Can we come together and peacefully protest?" asked Mosley.

The university’s president had received backlash due an open letter he sent this week. Some in the community were concerned as Radford’s place as a hotspot for COVID-19 rose last week. University administrators made it clear, students have a right to express their beliefs in accordance with their free speech policy.

“They also had to adhere to and make sure that they were following all of our guidelines in place due to COVID-19,” said Susan Tragesper VP Student Affairs.

Only those with university ID’s could go on campus at the time of the event. The march was organized by 6 student organizations wanting to stand up for social injustices.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the university did not allow anyone outside of student’s faculty and staff on campus during the demonstration. WDBJ7 was allowed on campus for an interview with the president earlier in the week.

