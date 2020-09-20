Advertisement

Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March” amid community concerns

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of Radford University students, faculty and staff marched on campus amid concerns of COVID-19 Saturday.

One foot, and one voice after the other. Devante Mosley led Radford University’s campus community at the ‘The Bigger Picture March’.

“Black and brown people are going to stand up and have to stand up for what’s right and we have to provoke change in our community, and it starts with us,” said Mosley a Radford University student organizer.

The demonstration was peaceful and socially distant. Students were joined by faculty and staff, some lining up wearing yellow.

“Us being here is a demonstration of our support for their group,” said Catherine Van Moy.

“I hope students get to feel a sense of solidarity that they get to feel heard that they feel that their message gets out,” said Jake Fox Professor of Anthropology at Radford University.

Attendees began at Muse Lawn and marched across campus where keynote speakers shared their views on social issues.

“We understand that Richmond, LA and New York can come together and protest, but can Radford do it? And that was the thing and to everyone on the team. Can we do it? Can we come together and peacefully protest?" asked Mosley.

The university’s president had received backlash due an open letter he sent this week. Some in the community were concerned as Radford’s place as a hotspot for COVID-19 rose last week. University administrators made it clear, students have a right to express their beliefs in accordance with their free speech policy.

“They also had to adhere to and make sure that they were following all of our guidelines in place due to COVID-19,” said Susan Tragesper VP Student Affairs.

Only those with university ID’s could go on campus at the time of the event. The march was organized by 6 student organizations wanting to stand up for social injustices.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the university did not allow anyone outside of student’s faculty and staff on campus during the demonstration. WDBJ7 was allowed on campus for an interview with the president earlier in the week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

American Electric Power donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.

Community

Rockbridge Christmas Baskets accepting applications

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
If you face difficulty putting food on the table or providing a present for your child this Christmas, applications became available this week.

Community

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Black history panel

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC hosts events for Roanoke Welcoming week.

Religion

Annual prayer circle continues despite pandemic

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
A local church continued its annual Prayer Circle this weekend, this time just a little more spaced out.

Latest News

Agriculture

ND farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Community

Salem Half Marathon moves to virtual format in 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Competitors will have 16 days this year to complete either the Salem Half Marathon, 8K race and Kids Fun Runs as the contest moves to a virtual format due to pandemic concerns.

Community

Rocky Mount Memorial dedicated to fallen first responders Saturday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Commission held this dedication service Saturday morning.

Community

Local artist debuts mural in downtown Blacksburg

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
A new mural welcomes visitors to downtown Blacksburg.

Community

GoFest to include two benefit concerts

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The concerts will have "party pods" that will be limited to groups of six people.

Community

Community honors Roanoke first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Queen of Virginia and Mission BBQ handed out free lunches to show their appreciation.