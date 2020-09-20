Roanoke inn damaged after car plows into building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke inn was damaged after a vehicle plowed into it Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Williamson Rd.

Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.

Crews were on scene for several hours stabilizing the building to safely remove the vehicle.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

The driver was uninjured and the cause remains under investigation.

