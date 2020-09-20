Advertisement

Roanoke inn damaged after car plows into building

Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.
Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.
Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.(Roanoke FireEMS)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke inn was damaged after a vehicle plowed into it Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Williamson Rd.

Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.

Crews were on scene for several hours stabilizing the building to safely remove the vehicle.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

The driver was uninjured and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Bigger Picture March And Rally Radford

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Bigger Picture March And Rally Radford 9.19.20

Community

Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March” amid community concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Radford University’s students host “The Bigger Picture March”.

News

Setting The Stage For Bristol's Saturday NASCAR Playoff Race

Updated: 13 hours ago
Setting The Stage For Bristol's Saturday NASCAR Playoff Race

News

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla
Every student had the same message to their neighbors and classmates: please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot along North Main St. in South Boston

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The 33-year-old man of Halifax County told officials he was in the 2100 block of North Main Street and heard around 10 shots and was hit once in the leg. He was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

News

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

News

VT, UVA prepare for openers next week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
When positive cases and quarantine engulfed the Hokies roster last week, it would have been easy to assign blame in Blacksburg. But Justin Fuente thinks his team’s predicament was just a result of the current campus environment.

News

Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

Updated: 18 hours ago
Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

News

Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

Updated: 19 hours ago
Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg