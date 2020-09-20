Advertisement

Senior Alert canceled: Missing Manassas Park couple found safe

Both suffer from cognitive impairments, “and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.”
Courtesy VA State Police
Courtesy VA State Police(VA State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The couple has been safely located, according to Virginia State Police.

EARLIER: The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a couple last seen in the early Sunday morning hours at Prince William Hospital in Manassas.

Shirley Seay, 79 of Manassas Park, is Black with brown eyes and a silver/black afro. She stands at 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 171 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and light brown beaded necklace with her husband.

Roger Seay, 77 of Manassas Park, is Black with hazel eyes and a white afro. He stands at 5-foot-1-inch and weighs 160 pounds. Mr. Seay has a right arm that shakes. He has no last known possible clothing description listed.

Both suffer from cognitive impairments, “and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.”

The couple left the hospital in a 2002 beige Toyota 4-Runner SUV with VA plates: WSW-7439, believed to potentially be on their way to Cabbel Drive in Manassas Park.

The Manassas Park Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips to call them at 703-361-1136.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVA students react to COVID-19 clusters around grounds

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb
After wastewater results suggested the presence of asymptomatic carriers in the dorms, Echols and Kellogg residence halls underwent point prevalence testing to confirm the presence of COVID-19 positive students.

News

Layman Farms Looks At Fall Festivals During Pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Senior citizen missing out of Floyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Turner Quesenberry, 70, who “has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally.”

News

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
DeChambeau has been one of the biggest stories since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added 40 pounds of mass so he could swing faster and harder.

Latest News

News

Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenvar High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All areas of Glenvar that may have been impacted have been cleaned and disinfected.

News

Fall festivals return amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The owner of Layman Family Farms has had to make several changes to his festival this year.

News

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Bahr
About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era

News

NY AG moves to expedite release of police body cam footage

Updated: 5 hours ago
James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.”

News

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg’s final summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gresko
Ginsburg biographer Mary Hartnett saw her in mid-August and said despite a cancer recurrence Ginsburg was “plowing ahead.”

VOD Recording

Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford

Updated: 8 hours ago
Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford