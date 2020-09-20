Senior Alert canceled: Missing Manassas Park couple found safe

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The couple has been safely located, according to Virginia State Police.

EARLIER: The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a couple last seen in the early Sunday morning hours at Prince William Hospital in Manassas.

Shirley Seay, 79 of Manassas Park, is Black with brown eyes and a silver/black afro. She stands at 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 171 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and light brown beaded necklace with her husband.

Roger Seay, 77 of Manassas Park, is Black with hazel eyes and a white afro. He stands at 5-foot-1-inch and weighs 160 pounds. Mr. Seay has a right arm that shakes. He has no last known possible clothing description listed.

Both suffer from cognitive impairments, “and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.”

The couple left the hospital in a 2002 beige Toyota 4-Runner SUV with VA plates: WSW-7439, believed to potentially be on their way to Cabbel Drive in Manassas Park.

The Manassas Park Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips to call them at 703-361-1136.

