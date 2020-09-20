Advertisement

Senior citizen missing out of Floyd County

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Turner Quesenberry, 70, who “has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally.”
Courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Turner Quesenberry, 70, who “has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally.”

The elderly white man was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday wearing black jeans, a blue/grey pullover and possibly a ball cap. He left the Indian Valley Post Office road area in Floyd County on foot near the Carroll County border.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them with any helpful tips at 540-745-9334.

