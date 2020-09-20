Advertisement

Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenvar High

All areas of Glenvar that may have been impacted have been cleaned and disinfected.
(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools notified parents Sunday of a Glenvar High School student testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the division, the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department has determined no students or staff were considered at risk of exposure to this case.

All areas of Glenvar that may have been impacted have been cleaned and disinfected.

As usual, parents are asked to continue monitoring their child’s health. “Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact your child’s healthcare provider regarding any concerns."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senior citizen missing out of Floyd County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Turner Quesenberry, 70, who “has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally.”

News

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
DeChambeau has been one of the biggest stories since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added 40 pounds of mass so he could swing faster and harder.

News

Fall festivals return amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The owner of Layman Family Farms has had to make several changes to his festival this year.

News

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Bahr
About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era

Latest News

News

NY AG moves to expedite release of police body cam footage

Updated: 3 hours ago
James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.”

News

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg’s final summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gresko
Ginsburg biographer Mary Hartnett saw her in mid-August and said despite a cancer recurrence Ginsburg was “plowing ahead.”

VOD Recording

Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bigger Picture March And Rally At Radford

News

Man shot, suspect in custody after Saturday night Wythe Co. shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The suspect was at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

News

Virginia tops 3,000 COVID deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 140,511 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Safety

Roanoke inn damaged after driver plows into building

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Roanoke Fire and EMS says a driver drove through a wall and into the Airport Inn Efficiencies building.