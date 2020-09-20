Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenvar High

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools notified parents Sunday of a Glenvar High School student testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the division, the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department has determined no students or staff were considered at risk of exposure to this case.

All areas of Glenvar that may have been impacted have been cleaned and disinfected.

As usual, parents are asked to continue monitoring their child’s health. “Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact your child’s healthcare provider regarding any concerns."

