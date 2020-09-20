Sunny and cool conditions linger through Monday.

Sunny and cool conditions linger into Monday. High temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees below average with lows in the 30s and 40s. High pressure will continue to influence our weather through much of next week leading to dry and pleasant conditions. This high pressure will shift by Tuesday bringing more seasonable conditions back to the region.

SUNDAY

Clear and chilly this morning with temperatures will slowly warm into the 60s again today. Humidity stay very dry making for another very comfortable afternoon. Temperatures once again drop after sunset.

Below normal highs expected again today. (Grey)

THIS WEEK

A large area of high pressure will linger this week keeping rain chances virtually zero and skies mainly clear. Humidity looks to remain low through much of the week making for very comfortable days as we move officially into fall on Tuesday. The cooler air also retreats with temperatures increasing to the 70s by Tuesday and eventually near 80 the rest of the week. We will continue to watch Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. Its forecast path has shifted a bit North and some models have a chance of rain in our region by the end of the week.

Low humidity expected for much of the week. (Grey)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We have used up all of the names on the assigned 2020 list of Atlantic Names. This has only happened one other time in recorded history back in 2005. When this happens, we begin using the Greek alphabet. It just so happens we have already used up two of the names with Alpha forming off the coast of Portugal and Beta forming off the Gulf Coast. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

NHC Tropical Storm Beta Forecast (Grey)

.