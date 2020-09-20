Advertisement

Virginia tops 3,000 COVID deaths

(Gray tv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 140,511 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, September 20, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 139,655 reported Saturday, an 856-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 953 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

1,882,028 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.9 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.2 percent reported Saturday.

6,789 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Sunday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,015 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,990 reported Saturday. The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data this week and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

939 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 960 reported Saturday. 16,880 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

