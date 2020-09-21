7@four: Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Ellen Liston from Dollywood joined the 7@four crew Monday to talk about the event that won USA Today’s “10 Best Award” for the best fall theme park event in the country!

Whether you are visiting for the family-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights, or any other part of the fun, there is plenty that awaits in Pigeon Forge!

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival runs from September 25-October 31.

The park is located at 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN.

More information can be found at Dollywood.com or by calling 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.