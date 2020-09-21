Advertisement

Authorities look for suspect after Bedford Co. chase

Dillon Webber
Dillon Webber(arrests.org)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dillon Greyson Webber, 20 of Lynchburg, after he refused to stop for deputies on Rt. 221 Monday in Bedford County for a traffic infraction.

Webber sped away before his vehicle became disabled at Turkey Toe Rd. off Turkey Foot Rd. and he began to flee on foot. Authorities performed an extensive search of the area that was unsuccessful.

Warrants for Felony Eluding have been issued. More charges are pending.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to call 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 (can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.)

Online tips can be entered at http://p3tips.com or with the P4TIPS app.

