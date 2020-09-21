Centra to sell Rivermont Schools to Salisbury House

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One collection of special education and behavioral health care facilities across the region will be under new management beginning December 31. 2020.

Centra, in an announcement to Caregivers, relayed the decision to sell their Rivermont Schools division, effective September 17, 2020.

“I don’t share this information lightly because I know the impact this sale will have on the Caregivers, students and families we care for," added Centra President & CEO Andy Mueller. “Early last year Centra’s leadership began a thoughtful and thorough process of reviewing the special and specific needs our Rivermont School Caregivers and students required, and most importantly, deserved. It was decided then that we seek an educational partner that would provide Rivermont Schools with the capital, resources and expertise they so desperately need to succeed. Rivermont’s core business is education, which differs from Centra’s core business which is healthcare. This sale will allow Centra to solely focus on continuing to provide and enhance the care we provide to the communities we serve, while ensuring Rivermont School’s legacy.”

Mueller points to Rivermont’s new owner, Salisbury House, as a “leading provider of special education and behavioral health services.” Salisbury House already owns New Story Schools.

The current approximate number of 500 Rivermont employees will become employees of Salisbury House, beginning December 31, 2020. Mueller says they looked at 20 potential buyers before narrowing it down, specifically looking for who was willing to keep their employees and continue Rivermont’s legacy.

“I want to be very clear; the decision to sell these schools is not because Centra is in financial crisis, because we’re not. This decision rests on it being the right thing to do for our Caregivers and students. We expect to reinvest the proceeds from this sale into capital as part of our master facilities plan and will use the funds to enhance the care we provide to the communities we serve.”

Rivermont Schools has 11 locations, all in Virginia.

Click here to learn more about their facilities and programs.

