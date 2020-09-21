Advertisement

Death of three-year-old investigated in Campbell County; caregiver charged with child abuse

Megan Paris mugshot
Megan Paris mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADYS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the caregiver of a three-year-old who died last week.

The investigation of Megan Paris, 30, is connected to the abuse, neglect and death of the child in Gladys, and she has so far been charged with child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say Thursday, September 17, they were notified about the child being flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their investigation indicated the injuries had been inflicted the day before by Paris, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child died Friday, and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator M. Bryant with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9707 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia decreasing; percentage of new cases also down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 939 reported Sunday.

Crime

Suspect in Wythe County killing identified as victim’s stepfather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be the result of domestic violence.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Grown Here at Home: Sinkland Farms Continues Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Early Voting in Montgomery County Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Montgomery County election officials encourage early voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“This is so different so we really didn’t know what to expect until the first day arrived," Connie Viar, director of elections for Montgomery County, said.

News

Early Voting in Montgomery County Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

One man in hurt in Roanoke early morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
One man was taken to a hospital. No information has been released on his condition.

Forecast

Monday, September 21, Morning FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
High pressure continues to be the dominant weather feature leading to beautiful sunshine.

Coronavirus

UVA students react to COVID-19 clusters around grounds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb
After wastewater results suggested the presence of asymptomatic carriers in the dorms, Echols and Kellogg residence halls underwent point prevalence testing to confirm the presence of COVID-19 positive students.