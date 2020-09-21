Death of three-year-old investigated in Campbell County; caregiver charged with child abuse

GLADYS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the caregiver of a three-year-old who died last week.

The investigation of Megan Paris, 30, is connected to the abuse, neglect and death of the child in Gladys, and she has so far been charged with child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say Thursday, September 17, they were notified about the child being flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their investigation indicated the injuries had been inflicted the day before by Paris, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child died Friday, and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator M. Bryant with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9707 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

