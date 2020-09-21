Advertisement

Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Texas home

Deputies are looking for a Southeast Texas man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside.
Deputies are looking for a Southeast Texas man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) - Deputies are looking for a man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside his Southeast Texas house, authorities said Sunday.

After responding to a 911 call Saturday evening, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found a woman who had been chained to a bed inside a home near Cleveland, Texas.

The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano.

Deputies determined the two women cleaned houses for Soriano and were called to the home after he told them he had revealing photos of one of the women.

The woman who survived alleged that Soriano pulled a gun on them, chained her to a bed and assaulted her.

The other woman fled the home, got into her vehicle and crashed into some woods across the street, where the car caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators later found the woman in the car had been shot. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death. Her name has not been released by authorities. The other woman, who used Soriano’s cellphone to call 911, was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say Soriano fled the scene in a gray Ford truck, and he could be armed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony,

National Politics

Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election.

National

Over 10 million people under weather warnings ahead of TS Beta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

Latest News

News

UVA students react to COVID-19 clusters around grounds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb
After wastewater results suggested the presence of asymptomatic carriers in the dorms, Echols and Kellogg residence halls underwent point prevalence testing to confirm the presence of COVID-19 positive students.

News

Layman Farms Looks At Fall Festivals During Pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Grottoes Native Tackles Alaskan Wilderness in TV Show “100 Days Wild”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“On the backside of the show when it got into December, the coldest night that I saw was -57. But pretty regularly in December it was -20 degrees,” Frye said.

News

Senior Alert canceled: Missing Manassas Park couple found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Both suffer from cognitive impairments, “and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.”

News

Sunday, September 20, Evening FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Warmer temperatures gradually return.

News

Senior citizen missing out of Floyd County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Turner Quesenberry, 70, who “has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally.”