Expect greenway detours as crews make repairs this week

Detours will be set up along stretches of the Roanoke River Greenway
Detours will be set up along stretches of the Roanoke River Greenway
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks hitting the greenways in Roanoke might see a few detours as crews work to make repairs along the pathway.

Rita Purut uses the greenway in Wasena every week. For months she’s seen the damage near the Green Goat along her walks, after heavy rain and flooding at the beginning of the summer caused major damage to several parts of the pathway.

Now, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for a week of repairs.

“We are taking out the asphalt that’s been damaged. Buckled up by flood waters and debris,” Trails and Greenways Coordinator Renee Powers said.

COVID and Mother Nature delayed getting these projects started, but now the city is ready to hit the ground running.

“We can’t control the river, we can just kind of prepare ourselves better for when it happens next time,” Powers said.

The city will be using concrete instead of asphalt to repair damages. It comes with a higher price tag at about $50,000, but Powers said it will be better in the long run.

“We’ve done our due diligence to make sure we are spending tax payer dollars in a way that we are not going to have to rerepair these areas as much. Choosing to re do it with something that is a little more expensive but something that is way more structurally sound for the future,” Powers said.

That way folks like Rita Purut can continue to enjoy the trails.

“It’s one of my favorite things about Roanoke, and I’ll be excited to have this fixed,” Purut said.

There will be detours set up along the Roanoke River Greenway near the Green Goat and under the 9th Street Bridge.

Crews hope to have the work finished by the end of the week, but in the meantime if you want to get outside the Parks and Recreation Department suggests checking out other greenways in the area.

