Grandmother escapes Sally flooding carrying grandson in Fla.

By WEAR staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - A woman took video as Hurricane Sally flooded her apartment complex last week.

The only way out for Cetoria Holley was to swim. She escaped through the window, with her 1-year-old grandson on her back.

“Are we even going to make it through the night?” she said. “Are we going to survive this? Because it got that bad.”

She said around 7 in the morning, the water continued to rise, and she had to evacuate.

“We ended up jumping out of my back window and swimming to a higher ground behind us,” Holley said. “And water moccasins were right beside me swimming.”

Dozens living in the apartment complex had to be rescued from their homes that morning.

John Honeycutt doesn’t live there, but he took a canoe and rescued at least seven people and two dogs. He said the water reached to chest level at one point.

“I heard children crying, so I went over there and got a canoe boat,” he said. “I went through here saving people, you know what I’m saying? It was just an act … it wasn’t nothing that I thought about doing.”

The recovery process is far from over. Escambia County had not yet received an emergency declaration from FEMA, which would free up much-needed money to help the community rebuild.

Holley said the help is needed now before it’s too late.

“I have patience, but I don’t have patience,” she said. "I don’t, because at the end of the day this is all I have. I was at rock bottom before I came here. I don’t have nothing.

“Put yourself in our shoes - this is not right and not fair.”

