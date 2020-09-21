Advertisement

Grottoes Native Tackles Alaskan Wilderness in TV Show “100 Days Wild”

“100 Days Wild” participants work together to survive the Alaskan Wilderness
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Adam Frye, Grottoes native, took on the challenge of surviving the wilderness on the Discovery Channel TV show, “100 Days Wild.” The program aired in August 2020.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to live in the wild,” Frye said.

Each participant on the show had a certain set of skills for the group, and Frye’s specialty was building.

“Everybody participated, whether we were cutting up salmon, or smoking salmon, or hunting for moose, or building shelter, or cutting firewood. So, a lot of times when I cut firewood, I cut firewood for everybody. And when other people would go to get water, they’d get water for everyone,” Frye said.

Frye was able to bring some tools like knives, rifles and a hatchet and made sure to stay warm.

“On the backside of the show when it got into December, the coldest night that I saw was -57. But pretty regularly in December it was -20 degrees,” Frye said. He carried a parka with him on the coldest nights. “This is bison. We have coyote, red fox, gray fox, raccoon, and black bear all in this parka. Quite literally you couldn’t put this on until it was... even negative 20 was too warm for this," Frye said.

Frye said no matter where one is, the basic survival skills are important to know. “You need to know what you’re doing and you need to have a certain level of provisions with you, tools, etc. A way to make fire all the time, purify water, etc.,” Frye said.

Frye said he is preparing to go back on the show again and making his own tools with his business “Mountain King Survival." He said he may bring his son along with him next time too.

“100 days wild” is available on “Discovery GO” and other streaming sites.

