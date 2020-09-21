Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Sinkland Farms continues pumpkin festival tradition in Christiansburg

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

For 29 years Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg has been bringing us its annual pumpkin Festival, and this year is no different.

Under acres of green foliage are beautiful pumpkins that will be ready for you at Sinkland Farms Annual Pumpkin Festival. They planted them back in June.

“About a month ago this field was vivid, vivid green. But as fall approaches and the evenings cool down, a lot of the vines begin to die down to show the fruit of the harvest,” explained Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms.

Which means there will be plenty of pumpkins for you to choose from at the festival.

“We grow all varieties of pumpkins. Giving us all sizes, shapes, and colors. From pale pink, pale peach, yellows, and all shades of orange,” Susan said.

The Pumpkin Festival will look a little different this year.

“We have had to rethink everything,” Susan said.

But that’s not going to stop the fun of this family tradition. For the first time, they’ll have food trucks. The corn maze is still a go, there will be plenty of animals for you to see, lots of stuff for the kiddos to do, and they’ve even planted 10 acres of sunflowers that Susan says will be at their peak around October 10.

“We’ll be serving our hand-dipped ice-cream, and our coffee, and hot cider and hot chocolate out of the windows of the retail shop,” Susan said.

And just so you know, a crowd favorite will be back: the pig races.

“They run for Oreo cookies. And I would run for Oreo cookies, too,” Susan said.

The pumpkin festival is September 26 – November 1. Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the farm, but if you don’t want to wait in line, you can buy your tickets in advance at sinklandfarms.com.

