Advertisement

Health officials concerned COVID testing site vandalism will deter people from getting tested

By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington COVID-19 testing site is cleaning up after becoming the target of vandalism.

Someone spray-painted the words ‘false positives’ and ‘plandemic’ at the Walgreens on Executive Drive.

The words "false positives" and "power to the people" were spray painted on the wall of a COVID-19 testing site.
The words "false positives" and "power to the people" were spray painted on the wall of a COVID-19 testing site.(Source: WKYT)

The health department says they are concerned this kind of attention could deter people from getting tested. But, they also says fighting against misinformation is nothing new.

“Get on Facebook now and you’re going to see information that has no basis in reality,” said health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall. “You’re going to see some information that is just a little bit true, just enough to make people think the rest of it is accurate, but that’s just not the case.”

Hall says one big claim, that false positives are an issue, just isn’t true. He said they only know of a few in Lexington, 26, that were due to a computer error. Those have since been removed from the rolls.

Health officials hope acts of vandalism don’t discourage people from continuing to get tested. Something health experts have said is needed to help control the spread of the virus.

Hall says those who do have questions, should ask their local health experts. He encourages calling your health department.

“We don’t want people who disagree with this as wrong, as they might be to go out and confront other people,” Hall said. “Let’s try to get through this peacefully. Let’s talk about this. If you talk to me about why it’s so important to be tested, why it’s so important to wear a mask, I’m going to talk to you like a person on that level.”

Hall said false negatives were a bigger concern for them because they could lead someone who is positive to think they could go out in public, potentially spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

James Madison University to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
School officials say they now feel confident that they can keep students safe through the fall semester.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Students react to UK’s plan for random COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
UK is trying two new ways to clamp down on outbreaks before they start: random student testing and wastewater testing.

Crime

Death of three-year-old investigated in Campbell County; caregiver charged with child abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Additional charges may be filed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia decreasing; percentage of new cases also down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 939 reported Sunday.

Crime

Suspect in Wythe County killing identified as victim’s stepfather

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be the result of domestic violence.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Grown Here at Home: Sinkland Farms Continues Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Early Voting in Montgomery County Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago

Politics

Montgomery County election officials encourage early voting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“This is so different so we really didn’t know what to expect until the first day arrived," Connie Viar, director of elections for Montgomery County, said.