James Madison University to resume in-person instruction

"Stop the Spread" JMU
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison University says it will resume in-person instruction.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the school in Harrisonburg will welcome students back on Oct. 5.

School officials say they now feel confident that they can keep students safe through the fall semester. The university will institute new rules that limit class sizes to no larger than 50. There will be fewer seats and stricter mask enforcement in dining halls.

Plus, there will be mandatory prevalence testing of 300 students each week to gauge the spread of the virus.

Back on Sept. 1, the school reported having 528 total positive cases. That prompted JMU to announce a shift to nearly all online courses.

