Liberty freezes tuition costs for online, residential students through 2021-22

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has announced it will be continuing into its third year of not increasing tuition for on-campus students. Joining this number is the sixth year of a tuition freeze for those learning online.

“At Liberty University, we believe God made each person with a unique purpose,” Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s president adds. “And equipping as many people as we can to live out their God-given purpose is part of our mission of Training Champions for Christ. Everyone should have the opportunity to be the best at what God has called them to be, so our decision to refuse to raise tuition for another year is just one more way we’re working to put that opportunity into people’s hands.”

According to Chief Financial Officer Rob Ritz, “Over the last 20 years, tuition for private National Universities ranked by U.S. News has jumped up 144%. It’s gone up nearly 17% since we started freezing online tuition in 2016. By holding our tuition steady, we’ve kept Liberty students from having to pay the markup, which is a huge blessing for them. It’s just one more way we’re working to steward what God has given us to serve our students best.”

