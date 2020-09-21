Advertisement

Man shot Sunday night in South Boston

Three additional calls of shots fired were reported the night before
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old South Boston man was treated Sunday night for a non-critical gunshot wound to the leg that he may have sustained in the area on or near Gygax Ave.

South Boston Police were dispatched to the hospital shortly before 10 p.m., and say they were given conflicting accounts regarding the incident, but received witness reports of hearing around six shots during the suspected timeframe of the shooting.

The Halifax County E911 Center also received multiple calls reporting gunshots at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Estes Street, but were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting.

That same night, a call for shots fired came in about ten minutes later for the area of College and Llewellyn Streets. Officers again were unable to confirm shots being fired.

A third call for shots fired was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Harris Drive. No evidence of a shooting was located.

The South Boston Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips regarding any of these reports to please contact them at 434-575-7273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

