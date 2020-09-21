Montgomery County election officials encourage early voting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is still 42 days away, but polls are already open across Virginia for early voters like Earnestine Stewart.

“So here I am all ready and excited to be the first one here this morning," Stewart said.

She got to the Wonder Universe polling site on Friday an hour before the polls actually opened, not sure what kind of crowd to expect.

“I’m glad to be here," she said. "Glad to be in a line that’s not all the way around the mall.”

Director of elections, Connie Viar also wasn’t sure what to expect on the first day of early voting.

“This is new for us this year," she said.

Typically, absentee early voters come to the registrar to cast their ballots before the November elections.

“With COVID, we had to have room to spread out," Viar said.

So the county set up two locations, one at the New River Valley Mall and the other at the Government Center in Christiansburg. They also added standard COVID-19 safety measures like floor markers, Plexiglas barriers and pen sanitizers.

“We worked extremely hard to make this happen because we want everyone to vote,” Viar said.

Even though she ended up not needing them, Stewart also brought her own safety accessories.

“I have glasses, shield glasses. I have my mask. I even have a shield in my bag," Stewart said. "I didn’t know how many people would be here and we’re enclosed so I brought a little bit of everything to prepare for COVID.”

But even COVID wasn’t going to keep her from voting.

“It means a lot to the country for everybody to put in their voice," she said. "It’s the voice of America. So I think it’s important that everyone do their civic duty.”

Viar said that between the two polling places in Montgomery County, they had nearly 500 early voters by the end of the first day.

One of the biggest misconceptions about early voting is that you need an appointment. This is not the case. Viar said voters can just walk right up and cast their ballots. Just make sure you have your proper form of I.D.

According to several elections officers, another issue they’ve had is people not realizing that if they already requested a mail-in ballot, they can’t come to vote in person.

“I think we’re doing all we can to make sure people can get out and vote in spite of COVID," assistant registrar, Nancy Rooker said.

COVID of course being the main reason why early voting is even necessary this year.

“This is so different so we really didn’t know what to expect until the first day arrived," Viar said.

Absentee voting and mail-in ballot requests are incredibly high this year.

“I’ll give you a little statistic from 2016," Viar said on Friday. "The absentees mailed out with excuse and the in-person with excuse was just over 3,300. We mailed out over 9,100 [ballots] this morning.”

That’s nearly triple the number from the last presidential election.

“It’s a big difference," Viar exclaimed.

If you requested to vote by mail, you can’t also come vote in person until that ballot is returned to your local registrar office. Because more ballots were just sent out Sept. 18, Viar is asking for people to give the post office some time to get those ballots to you before panicking that you won’t be able to vote in time.

“I put in for the mail-in ballot,” Stewart said.

But when early in-person voting became an option, she wanted to do that instead, so she needed to make sure her mail-in ballot got back to the registrar office.

“So I actually sent a letter back to the voting registrar’s office and I told her, ‘Can I please resend that since early voting is September 18, I would prefer to stand in line and do it in person.’”

The hope for election officers this year is that more people will come out to vote early so that lines stay short and crowds stay small.

“I think election day will be a lot less people that show up there in person. We’ll just have to see. This is all new to all of us.”

Virginia is one of just four states to hold early in-person voting through October 31.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.