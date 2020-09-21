Neighbors react to Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The violence in Roanoke continues. Early Monday morning on September 21st, a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting took place not far from downtown Roanoke.

“I just heard it, I was laying in bed, and I heard the shooting. Sounded like someone was knocking on my door, so I called the police," neighbor Shonli Washington said.

She lives with her 6-year-old daughter across the street from the house, where the shooting happened.

“Oh I was scared, I was scared," Washington said.

Roanoke Police arrived at around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 7th Street Southeast and Stewart Avenue Southeast. They found a man in an alley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Some caution tape has been left behind on the Halloween-decorated house.

This shooting comes after a month of violence in Roanoke--with multiple shootings and a stabbing.

WDBJ7 reached out to Roanoke’s City Manager, Bob Cowell, about what the city is doing to combat the violence. Cowell was not able to meet in person, but shared in a statement: “Our Police Department will continue to look for patterns in the violence that is occurring to help craft interventions that will lessen the possibilities of further violence.”

Cowell also says he is disheartened by this violence and wants the community to understand “our City remains a safe city.”

Police are still investigating Monday morning’s shooting and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.