Advertisement

Neighbors react to Roanoke shooting

A shooting happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Stewart Avenue Southeast Monday morning.
A shooting happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Stewart Avenue Southeast Monday morning.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The violence in Roanoke continues. Early Monday morning on September 21st, a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting took place not far from downtown Roanoke.

“I just heard it, I was laying in bed, and I heard the shooting. Sounded like someone was knocking on my door, so I called the police," neighbor Shonli Washington said.

She lives with her 6-year-old daughter across the street from the house, where the shooting happened.

“Oh I was scared, I was scared," Washington said.

Roanoke Police arrived at around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 7th Street Southeast and Stewart Avenue Southeast. They found a man in an alley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Some caution tape has been left behind on the Halloween-decorated house.

This shooting comes after a month of violence in Roanoke--with multiple shootings and a stabbing.

WDBJ7 reached out to Roanoke’s City Manager, Bob Cowell, about what the city is doing to combat the violence. Cowell was not able to meet in person, but shared in a statement: “Our Police Department will continue to look for patterns in the violence that is occurring to help craft interventions that will lessen the possibilities of further violence.”

Cowell also says he is disheartened by this violence and wants the community to understand “our City remains a safe city.”

Police are still investigating Monday morning’s shooting and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man shot Sunday night in South Boston

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Three additional calls of shots fired were reported the night before

News

Liberty freezes tuition costs for online, residential students through 2021-22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
"Everyone should have the opportunity to be the best at what God has called them to be, so our decision to refuse to raise tuition for another year is just one more way we’re working to put that opportunity into people’s hands,” added President Prevo

Education

James Madison University to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
School officials say they now feel confident that they can keep students safe through the fall semester.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Students react to UK’s plan for random COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
UK is trying two new ways to clamp down on outbreaks before they start: random student testing and wastewater testing.

News

Health officials concerned COVID testing site vandalism will deter people from getting tested

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
A Lexington COVID-19 testing site is cleaning up after becoming the target of vandalism.

Crime

Death of three-year-old investigated in Campbell County; caregiver charged with child abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Additional charges may be filed.

Coronavirus

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia decreasing; percentage of new cases also down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 939 reported Sunday.

Crime

Suspect in Wythe County killing identified as victim’s stepfather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be the result of domestic violence.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.