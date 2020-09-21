Advertisement

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia decreasing; percentage of new cases also down

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 141,138 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, September 21, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 140,511 reported Sunday, a 627-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 856 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

1,898,637 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.9 percent reported Sunday.

6,837 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Monday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,021 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,015 reported Sunday.

995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 939 reported Sunday. 16,903 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

