Our string of beautiful weather continues

Remnants of Beta could bring us a few showers
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Many got off to a frigid start again this morning with lows falling into the 30s allowing for some patchy frost. Bundle up as you head out. High pressure will keep us quiet through much of the week, leading to dry and pleasant conditions. This high pressure will shift by Tuesday, bringing more seasonable conditions back to the region. An upper level low and the remnants of Beta could combine and bring us a few showers late this week into the weekend. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance of rain by Sunday.

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

A large area of high pressure will linger this week keeping rain chances virtually zero and skies mainly clear. Humidity looks to remain low through much of the week making for very comfortable days as we move officially into fall on Tuesday. The cooler air also retreats with temperatures increasing into the 70s by Tuesday and eventually near 80 by Wednesday.

Temperatures gradually warm this week.
Temperatures gradually warm this week.(WDBJ7 Weather)

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

An upper level low and the remnants of Beta could head our way by Friday. This would increase our chances of a few showers to end the work week. As of right now it looks like most of the moisture will stay to our south. A stronger cold front will push through by Sunday increasing our chances of rain. High this weekend will remain in the 70s.

The remnants of Beta could lead to a few showers by Friday.
The remnants of Beta could lead to a few showers by Friday.(WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We have used up all of the names on the assigned 2020 list of Atlantic Names. This has only happened one other time in recorded history back in 2005. When this happens, we begin using the Greek alphabet. It just so happens we have already used up two of the names with Alpha forming off the coast of Portugal and Beta forming off the Gulf Coast. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

Here's the latest on Beta.
Here's the latest on Beta.(WDBJ)

