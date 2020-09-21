Advertisement

Red’s Road to Recovery

Dog hit by car in early September is recovering
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Red is a red-heeler breed, believed to be 4 years old. On September 3rd, 2020, he was hit by a car and taken to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA.)

“He was brought in by animal control officers and he was just in really rough shape,” Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising manager for the shelter, said.

The RHSPCA raised money for his medical needs through their “Have a Heart Fund.” The fund helps special medical cases and emergencies, like Red’s case, and is funded by donations. The shelter treats over 2,500 animals a year.

“We just took to social media and our email list and was like ‘hey this guy is in really terrible shape, we need your help,'" Corbin said. "Within one day, the community had came together to raise the funds needed for his surgery, which was absolutely amazing,” Corbin said.

Red had his back leg amputated and his front leg is still healing. Danielle Geisert, Red’s Foster Mom, said the animal control officer went door to door in the area Red was found and couldn’t find anyone that recognized him or his owner.

“When he first came, he was really nervous and scared, obviously he had been through a lot of trauma and he was probably still in a lot of pain. But now that he’s been with us for a little while, we’re starting to see a little bit more of his personality. He’s really friendly and he loves being with people and acting like a ham,” Geisert said.

While Red’s road to recovery is not over just yet, he seems to be adjusting a little bit. “He handled the amputation fine, that is the least of his worries right now. He runs around just fine on 3 legs, he’s actually quite quick on them,” Geisert said.

Geisert said she and her husband love taking in and helping fosters. “We know they are much more likely to find a home once they’ve been fostered because we can give vital information to the potential adopters,” Geisert said.

Geisert said Red has been around and is not super interested in cats, but has not been introduced to dogs yet. She said family does not include small children, so they are unaware of how he would be with kids.

Red is not up for adoption just yet. Any updates will be on the shelter’s website.

