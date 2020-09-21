Roanoke City Council approves plan to fill vacancy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The search is on for a new member of Roanoke City Council.

Monday afternoon, council voted on the process to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last week.

Members plan to take applications and appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Osborne’s term.

According to state law, they can’t appoint a current candidate.

Michelle Davis is a member of Roanoke City Council.

“I am so appreciative that we will have the opportunity to have folks come, present before council in a public manner,” Davis said, “and that there will be public input on the decision that we’re about to make.”

The city clerk will accept statements of interest from registered voters until October 1.

Council will conduct public interviews, and hold a public hearing on the decision October 5.

And council members will make their decision on October 19.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.