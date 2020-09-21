Advertisement

Roanoke searches for perfect Christmas tree

Roanoke City Christmas Tree
Roanoke City Christmas Tree(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The hunt is on to help bring the spirit of Christmas to the Star City.

Roanoke is looking for a tree for its annual Christmas celebrations.

And just like its tree last year, the evergreen needs to fit some very specific requirements.

It has to be a Norway Spruce that is between 32 to 36 feet tall and must be full and beautiful from every angle. That means no big gaps or dead spots in the branches.

“I mean there are many evergreen trees found here across the Roanoke Valley and across Southwest Virginia, but this tree has that classic Christmas tree shape and has the strength to hold all the lights and all the large ornaments the city puts on there,” Urban Forestry Coordinator Bill West said.

West is hoping to find someone to donate their tree to the city by the end of next month.

If you or someone you know has a spruce with that fits the specifications the parks and rec department would love to check it out.

They are asking anyone interested to fill out a form so they can schedule a time to look at the tree.

