Shooting under investigation in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Roanoke.

It happened on 7th Street at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Tazewell Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

One man was taken to the hospital. It is not known what injuries he has suffered at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

