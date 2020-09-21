Advertisement

Students react to UK’s plan for random COVID-19 testing

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK is trying two new ways to clamp down on outbreaks before they start: random student testing and wastewater testing.

University officials say they hope the methods will help them better identify trouble spots and get a picture of how the virus is spreading on campus.

Monday, we spoke with students about the new policies and how they feel about them.

“I mean, the numbers haven’t been terrible and I’m glad we’re still staying open," said freshman Emily Bechtol. So, whatever they have to do, I agree with it.”

“They’re being really good about the social distancing and the mask policies," said Kelsey Watson, freshman. "And I’m glad they have the free testing within, and I think that’s helping keep UK open.”

Bechtol and Watson spoke with our crew right after they got tested for COVID-19.

Other students we spoke with say the level of commitment from the university gives them an extra level of comfort.

“Just knowing that testing isn’t completely done and that Kentucky is still concerned about the testing and the virus may be spreading," said Ty Odom, sophomore. "So, it’s always good to know that they’re keeping the student population’s health as a priority here.”

Odom says the random testing is what makes him feel safer.

“I think even if some people might be a little opposed to it," Odom said. "I think it will it just provide us with more accurate numbers even if those numbers are higher. I think the university is making the right steps towards more effective testing and more effective testing methods.”

UK started it’s testing on Sunday and hopes to complete it by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

James Madison University to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
School officials say they now feel confident that they can keep students safe through the fall semester.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Health officials concerned COVID testing site vandalism will deter people from getting tested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
A Lexington COVID-19 testing site is cleaning up after becoming the target of vandalism.

Crime

Death of three-year-old investigated in Campbell County; caregiver charged with child abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Additional charges may be filed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia decreasing; percentage of new cases also down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 939 reported Sunday.

Crime

Suspect in Wythe County killing identified as victim’s stepfather

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be the result of domestic violence.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Grown Here at Home: Sinkland Farms Continues Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Early Voting in Montgomery County Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago

Politics

Montgomery County election officials encourage early voting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“This is so different so we really didn’t know what to expect until the first day arrived," Connie Viar, director of elections for Montgomery County, said.