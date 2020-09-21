Advertisement

Suspect in Wythe County killing identified as victim’s stepfather

Joel Hosey Mugshot
Joel Hosey Mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators say a man arrested for a Saturday night killing in Wythe County is the victim’s stepfather.

Chad Norris, 30, was found dead Saturday night of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on Vineland Drive. Joel Hosey, 61, was found inside the home and arrested.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be the result of domestic violence.

Hosey is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. He faces charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

