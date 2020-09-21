Virginia’s Community Colleges to continue remote learning for spring semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia Community College will join many others in staying virtual this spring.

That announcement comes from Virginia’s Community Colleges.

They cite concerns over coronavirus as the reason.

They plan to continue using platforms such as Zoom to hold classes.

Some classes with lab work will be done in small groups.

“This does give us some flexibility to work with our students to ensure they have the classes and the availability that they need to get either transferred to another college or get a job as quickly as they can," said Chris Bryant, Central Virginia Community College vice president for institutional advancement.

Central Virginia Community College says they’re down 10 percent right now for fall enrollment.

