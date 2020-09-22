Advertisement

A study shows drone delivery could save customers money, earn businesses revenue

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new study from Virginia Tech shows drone-delivery services could help save you time and money.

Economic researchers at Virginia Tech learned drone delivery could reach about half of residents in a city depending on their shopping habits.

The study was conducted in three U.S. cities: Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Christiansburg, Virginia.

Researchers found drone delivery could not only save customers time and make businesses money, but could also reduce traffic and carbon emissions over time.

“The thing that was really interesting was talking to pharmacies and talking to meals on wheels and kind of finding those little niche opportunities for drone to really help individuals in the community," said Sarah Lyon-Hill a Senior Economic Development Specialist.

Lyon-Hill said she hopes that the study will help articulate the benefits of this new technology.

To learn more about the study click here.

