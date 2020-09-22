BARC receives state grant for broadband

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new grant is going to help some Rockbridge residents get better internet connectivity.

The BARC electrical cooperative has been using its power poles and and grid to run fiber optic cables to its customers who, because they live in more rural areas, have not gotten internet service from large, commercial servers.

A new state grant for $2.2 million dollars will be used to provide fiber infrastructure to help bridge the digital divide to four project areas located in Rockbridge County.

“With all the schools being remote in our area, we’ve seen a big uptick in customers asking about availability of our broadband service because you know the needs of homes have changed now," said BARC CEO Mike Keyser. "Everybody at home needs much higher speeds, bigger pipes.”

The grant was part of a series of state offerings. All of BARC’s program will cost over $4 million.

