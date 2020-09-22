Bedford County crash along US-460E causes two miles of delays

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The eastbound left lane has been reopened.

According to State Police, the driver of Winnbo electric truck rear-ended a F250 truck, which proceeded to rear-end a farm tractor in front of it.

Minor injuries were reported. No liquid was spilled from any of the vehicles.

Speeding was not a factor in the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the Winnbo electric truck and F250 sustained major damage. Minor damage to the farm tractor was reported.

The driver of the electric truck has been charged with following too close after State Police say the driver went to pick up a water bottle and proceeded to look up right before rear-ending the F250.

EARLIER: A Bedford County crash crash along US-460E at 4.4 miles west of Junction US Business 460-Lynchburg has closed all eastbound traffic lanes in the area.

Both shoulders are also closed.

Delays are currently at two miles, according to VDOT.

