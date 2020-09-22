Advertisement

Botetourt Co. puts $2.9M toward broadband expansion, announces ‘2020 Broadband Week’

“Broadband is top of mind for our entire community,” points out County Administrator Gary Larrowe
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is making a major stride towards improving internet connectivity for their residents during the pandemic.

Drawing from Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and other grants received by the County, an estimated $2.9 million (over half of these total funds) is being allocated for broadband expansion.

“Broadband is top of mind for our entire community," points out County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “During these challenging times, access and affordability are more critical considerations than ever before but we’re making the right moves and starting to really reap the rewards. I’d like to personally thank everyone in the community for their patience and support as we all continue to work together to address this important priority effort.”

Botetourt County received $760,000 in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant funds and was able to bring multiple new broadband providers to the area over the last three years.

“Botetourt Broadband Week" will be coming to the area October 5-11 as a celebration of community progress and connectivity.

“While there is still much to be done, we wanted to take the time to reflect on the tremendous progress our community has made over the last three years,” added Mac Scotthorn, Botetourt County Supervisor. “It’s incredible that we have developed strategies and partnerships that will successfully connect nearly 1,400 new homes and businesses by the end of the calender year.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grant for leukemia research given in honor of Roanoke girl

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Rowan’s family is asking people to participate in a virtual 5K walk/run or 10K bike ride where people can raise pledges.

Politics

President Trump holding campaign rally in Newport News Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m.

News

China: Spying allegations against NYC cop ‘pure fabrication’

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says the indictment against Angwang is full of hedging terms such as “seems” and “possibly,”

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

Science

Weather balloon found in Bassett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Weather balloon found in Bassett, VA on Monday.

News

Special Weather Balloon Launch for Hurricane Teddy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Education

Northam announces refinancing plan set to benefit local colleges and universities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to the Governor’s Office, the Commonwealth will refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia (TBV) and the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA) in order to take advantage of low-interest rates. Institutions of higher education use these bonds for capital projects.

Politics

Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021.

News

Roanoke Regional Heart Walk

Updated: 2 hours ago

Safety

Man killed in St. Paul house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon.