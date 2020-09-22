Botetourt Co. puts $2.9M toward broadband expansion, announces ‘2020 Broadband Week’

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is making a major stride towards improving internet connectivity for their residents during the pandemic.

Drawing from Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and other grants received by the County, an estimated $2.9 million (over half of these total funds) is being allocated for broadband expansion.

“Broadband is top of mind for our entire community," points out County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “During these challenging times, access and affordability are more critical considerations than ever before but we’re making the right moves and starting to really reap the rewards. I’d like to personally thank everyone in the community for their patience and support as we all continue to work together to address this important priority effort.”

Botetourt County received $760,000 in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant funds and was able to bring multiple new broadband providers to the area over the last three years.

“Botetourt Broadband Week" will be coming to the area October 5-11 as a celebration of community progress and connectivity.

“While there is still much to be done, we wanted to take the time to reflect on the tremendous progress our community has made over the last three years,” added Mac Scotthorn, Botetourt County Supervisor. “It’s incredible that we have developed strategies and partnerships that will successfully connect nearly 1,400 new homes and businesses by the end of the calender year.”

