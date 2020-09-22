Advertisement

China: Spying allegations against NYC cop ‘pure fabrication’

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says the indictment against Angwang is full of hedging terms such as “seems” and “possibly”
(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China says allegations against a New York City police officer charged with being an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government are a “pure fabrication” and part of a U.S. plot to smear Chinese diplomats in the United States.

A criminal complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court says Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Tibet, allegedly agreed to spy on U.S. supporters of the Tibetan independence movement since 2018 as an agent for China in its effort to suppress the movement. It says he secretly worked for unnamed handlers from the Chinese Consulate in New York.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says the indictment against Angwang is full of hedging terms such as “seems” and “possibly,” indicating that prosecutors were straining to make their case.

Latest News

News

Botetourt Co. puts $2.9M toward broadband expansion, announces ‘2020 Broadband Week’

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“Broadband is top of mind for our entire community," points out County Administrator Gary Larrowe

News

Grant for leukemia research given in honor of Roanoke girl

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Rowan’s family is asking people to participate in a virtual 5K walk/run or 10K bike ride where people can raise pledges.

Politics

President Trump holding campaign rally in Newport News Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

Science

Weather balloon found in Bassett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Weather balloon found in Bassett, VA on Monday.

News

Special Weather Balloon Launch for Hurricane Teddy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Education

Northam announces refinancing plan set to benefit local colleges and universities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to the Governor’s Office, the Commonwealth will refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia (TBV) and the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA) in order to take advantage of low-interest rates. Institutions of higher education use these bonds for capital projects.

Politics

Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021.

News

Roanoke Regional Heart Walk

Updated: 2 hours ago

Safety

Man killed in St. Paul house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon.