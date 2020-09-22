Advertisement

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, were restricting access to downtown in preparation for the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

“While we do not know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said Tuesday in a statement.

Police said they would place barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where many protests have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area, allow only pedestrians in the blocks immediately surrounding Jefferson Square Park, restrict vehicle traffic in other areas of downtown and limit access to parking garages.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said earlier this month that “an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline.”

“When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” he said.

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot eight times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful, including a massive march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience, and will cause difficulty for those that live, work and have business downtown, and we apologize for this inconvenience. However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it,” police said.

On Monday, police had said the department canceled vacations and were setting up barricades in preparation for the decision.

Federal officials have closed the federal courthouse and other federal buildings for the week.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor case: Louisville police prep to 'ensure public safety' as city awaits decision

Updated: moments ago
|
Louisville police chief: "We've all heard the rumors. We all know something is coming" in Breonna Taylor decision.

Coronavirus

Fauci: The idea of 200K deaths is 'sobering'

Updated: moments ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."

National Politics

Romney voices support for Supreme Court nominee vote

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined other Republicans on Tuesday in supporting the vote for a replacement for late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

GRAPHIC: Utah police release footage after officers shoot 13-year-old boy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Eppolito and Lindsay Whitehurst Associated Press
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released Monday showed.

National

Powerful blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.

Latest News

National

TikTok says coordinated attack behind suicide clip uploads

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The users were “splicing it, editing it and cutting it in different ways” and then making new accounts to help spread it.

National

Department releases video in police shooting of autistic teen

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released Monday showed.

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

National

Huge California wildfire threatening more than 1,000 homes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wildfire scorching its way through brush and timber from the mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles threatened more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday as crews across the West battled dozens of other major blazes.