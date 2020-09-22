Advertisement

Franklin County Schools report two student, two staff COVID-19 cases

Superintendent Dr. Mark Church confirmed with WDBJ7 on Tuesday that two staff members tested positive, and two students also tested positive.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Church confirmed with WDBJ7 on Tuesday that two staff members tested positive, and two students also tested positive.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Franklin County Public Schools superintendent, the district currently has four positive COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Church confirmed with WDBJ7 Tuesday two staff members tested positive, as well as two students. Dr. Church declined to say which of Franklin County’s schools they were affiliated with, but said he anticipates the staff members and one of the students will return by the end of the week.

Just a few days prior, Friday, September 19, Church told WDBJ7 there were four positive staff cases within the district.

“It is our practice,” Dr. Church wrote in the email to WDBJ7, “to notify the school communities with the positive case and to individually notify those who may have been exposed.”

